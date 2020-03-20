Juliana Caetano, from Bonde do Forró, is isolated at home and shows a photo to fans

The singer left the crowd simply amazed

Juliana Caetano, from Bonde, do Forró, returned to stir the imagination of her followers by releasing a photo showing her working from her home due to the coronavirus this Thursday afternoon (19).

“Who is having to work at home because of the coronavirus?” Asked the muse in the publication’s caption.

“Quarantined and shaved,” joked a fan. “I thought I wouldn’t have a picture of you today! It doesn’t kill me from the heart, ”pointed out another. “Seeing your photo, the desire to work goes away”, commented another.

Recently, Juliana Caetano, from Bonde do Forró, talked about her Instagram Stories when she came up with underwear and talking about fans who send messages privately.

“Loves, stop sending messages on the other account, which is not me who controls. He’s a man, so be careful when sending the jiromba ”, he joked.