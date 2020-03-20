Geisy Arruda takes the web crazy with a new video on Instagram: “Que mulher”

The muse left the crowd gaping on social media

Geisy Arruda has driven her Instagram followers crazy with a new video shared in her feed this Thursday (19th).

On record, the muse appeared wearing a swimsuit with strategic cutouts and even zoomed in on the camera at a certain moment, driving followers to madness. In thirty minutes, the publication had more than 24 thousand views.

☘️

In the comments, fans spared no praise. “What a woman,” said one. “Wonderful 🔥”, said another.

Recently, Geisy Arruda also drove her followers simply crazy with a different video. In the video, she appeared lying on the bed to show her puppy, the “pillow” during the coronavirus outbreak quarantine. “My pillow in quarantine …”, she joked in the tweet.

