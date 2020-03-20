FORTNITE WELCOMES THE SPECIAL JUICY LEGENDS SKINS: NOW AVAILABLE, ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER

As the game world, the Fortnite: Battaglia Reale shop is also subject to constant changes, transformations, and evolutions, with objects that enter and leave continuously from the catalog of items that can be purchased.

Three new skins have recently been added to the wardrobe, called ” Juicy Legends “. The trio of new aesthetic objects was introduced rather surprisingly by Epic Games, which even went a long way in publishing a trailer entirely dedicated to them. Shared by the main free to play social channels, the video is available as an attachment to the Tweet which you can view directly at the bottom of this news. What do you think, do you like them?

The three Leggente Succose make up a rather interesting pack, with skins characterized by bright shades of fluorescent blue. The latter is already available in the Fortnite Battaglia Reale shop and are therefore available to users who want to win one or more. The price for each of them is currently equal to 2,000 V-Buck.

We take this opportunity to inform you of the recent operation to reduce the power of the remote trigger explosives of Fortnite, which are now much more difficult to find within the game world, which has recently welcomed all the news of Season 2 of Fortnite.