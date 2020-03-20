FORTNITE, IMPORTANT CHANGES FOR REMOTE EXPLOSIVES: ALL THE DETAILS

As gamers continue their efforts to complete the Fortnite Battle Royale Week 5 Challenges, the community is reporting some changes.

In particular, it refers to the reduction in power and availability of a particular weapon: remotely activated explosives, called C4. According to what reported by the data miner, among which the well-known Twitter user ” Hypex ” stands out, this type of armament has in fact undergone important changes on the occasion of the publication of the latest update of Fortnite: Royal Battle. Specifically, the possible reduction of the possibility of obtaining the coveted item is reported.

The data miner speaks of a passage from 3 to 1 as regards the possibility of obtaining C4 explosives as a drop. We reduced all our other possibilities to have access to the weapon during a game, with values that were substantially halved. An action that seems to be able to make happy all the players who within their communities described the weapon as excessively powerful and easy to find. Now, getting remotely triggered explosives is, therefore, more complex and requires more effort from players.