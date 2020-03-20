FALLOUT 76 AND CORONAVIRUS: PLAYERS ARE STOCKING UP ON TOILET PAPER

In the United States, supermarkets have been stormed because of the Coronavirus emergency and many citizens are making huge stocks of toilet paper, as evidenced by various American newspapers. The same is, however, happening in the world of Fallout 76!

The reason is not clear but in the last hours the players would be spending their caps to stock up on digital toilet paper, moreover, in the pandemic period it is good to make sure that this basic necessity never misses in your base, you are not d ‘agreement? It is actually a way to ironically alleviate a rather heavy situation at an international level, with many cities completely closed and the Coronavirus epidemic that continues to spread relentlessly on all continents.

Recall that in this period the players of Fallout 76 are waiting for the arrival of the new expansion Wasterlanders which should bring as a gift a large number of content and extra activities. Wastelands will be available from April 7 simultaneously with the arrival of the game on Steam, in recent months Bethesda has talked about the development of Fallout 76 admitting that not everything went in the right direction, especially at the launch, however, the company does not intend to abandon the project and will continue to work to meet the needs of the community.