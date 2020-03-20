Carol Nakamura gives advice to followers: “Be your greatest expectation”

The model raised the mood on social media

Quarantined because of the coronavirus, Carol Nakamura drove fans crazy this Thursday afternoon (19). The muse released a photo in which she appears in a bathrobe.

“Be your greatest expectation!”, She wrote in the caption of the publication.

Carol Nakamura recently left her followers jaw-dropping with a photo recently shared on her Instagram profile.

On click, the muse appeared lying down showing off her great shape and making faces at the camera. In the caption, she left a very reflective message: ” If the new standard of beauty were a character, would you be proud of what your mirror reflects?”