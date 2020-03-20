CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE 2 REMASTERED CONFIRMED BY A LEAK IN KOREA?

The Korean video game classification agency in the country added Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered to its database. The game has not yet been announced by Activision.

In recent weeks numerous details have emerged on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, apparently, the re-release of the game would be in an advanced stage of development with release expected later this year, it is not clear, however, if it will be a standalone game or maybe a bonus offered with the pre-order of the new Call of Duty.

According to what was leaked, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered should only include the single-player campaign but not the multiplayer, probably not to further divide the community already engaged with Modern Warfare, Warzone, COD Mobile and with the next episode of the saga.

Call of Duty 2020 is expected in the final months of the year presumably also on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the benefit should be a remake of Call of Duty Black Ops or a re-imagination of the same, it is not clear however how Activision wants to position Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered on the market, we look forward to any official announcements that at this point may not be too long in coming.