BUNGIE RAISED $ 1 MILLION WITH THE GUARDIANS FOR AUSTRALIA PROGRAM

Bungie Foundation announces that thanks to its Guardians for Australia t-shirt program, it has raised $ 1 million to financially support those affected by the fires in Australia.

Since the launch of the program (January 14) to date, over 75,000 T-shirts have been sold, which will soon be delivered to guardians around the world who contributed to the initiative. The Guardians for Australia shirt depicts the typical flora and fauna of Australia, and a guardianship flying over patrolling the landscape. The proceeds will go to the NGS Forestry and WIRES.

” We are impressed by the generosity and affection shown by the Bungie community for Australia following the disastrous forest fires. Thanks to our fans, the New South Wales forester will now have better tools to deal with future emergencies and serve the community in case of need. WIRES will be able to rehabilitate sick, injured or displaced wild animals while taking care of restoring their natural habitat. We sincerely thank you for continuing to demonstrate that the strength of the Bungie community really makes the difference and helps to create a better world, “said Christine Edwards, senior foundation manager of the Bungie Foundation.

The Guardians for Australia fundraiser continues our support efforts, along with those provided in 2015 for the earthquake in Nepal and in 2017 for Hurricane Harvey. In 2018, Bungie also launched Game2Give, an event to support the Bungie Foundation’s iPads for Kids program and Children’s Miracle Network hospitals across the United States. To find out more about Bungie’s fundraising programs, you can consult the Bungie Foundation website.