At 61, Zilu Camargo poses by the pool and leaves followers shocked

She simply impressed the crowd

Zilu Camargo used her Instagram this Thursday (19th) to share an old summer click and left her followers completely enchanted.

At 61, she posed beside a swimming pool and showed off her great shape. “ #Tbt to say goodbye to the summer! 💦☀️💦 ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication. The post was a success and garnered several accolades in the comments.

“Respect a beautiful woman from Brazil 👏”, said one person. “I wanted to have this corpão❤️👏”, typed another follower.