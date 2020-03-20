Anitta poses well at ease and declares: “Looks of the day have been like this”

The funkier hypnotized the followers with the new rehearsal

Anitta surprised her more than 45 million followers on Instagram with a new photoshoot posted on Thursday morning (19).

In the clicks, the funkier posed very comfortable using a white lace set and left the good shape in evidence for the camera. Quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak, she joked in the caption: “My looks of the day have been like this all week”.

Always a success on social networks, Anitta has accumulated over 360 thousand likes in an hour. Check out the images that are giving the talk:

In the comments, the singer’s followers simply went crazy. “I zoomed in,” joked one of them. “I liked the first and second photos more,” said another. “Can’t you get tired of being beautiful?” I asked a third person, quite admired.