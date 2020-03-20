ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS COMES OUT TODAY, NINTENDO ALREADY COMMITTED TO HACKERS

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available today on Nintendo Switch but it seems that some hackers have managed to access some encrypted code files through a tool distributed then online. Nintendo has already rushed to cover a patch that fixes some security holes.

Update 1.1.0 was published yesterday (one day before the launch of the game) with the aim of countering hackers, increasing the security of the protection system and closing those exploits that allowed hackers to “browse” through the Animal Crossing New Horizons source code files.

According to SciresM, Nintendo has implemented new security measures and those who will play Animal Crossing New Horizons with a hacked or modified copy will face the ban, as the new system checks the authenticity of the bailouts.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available today exclusively on Nintendo Switch, just in time to celebrate the international day of happiness and welcome the new spring season that starts on March 21st. Are you ready to enter the colorful world of New Horizons?

If you have pre-ordered Animal Crossing New Horizons from GameStop, the company has issued a press release to clarify the situation regarding the management of pre-orders at this time of difficulty due to the Coronavirus health emergency.