Aline Riscado enjoys waterfall with inspiring message

The muse left followers drooling on social media

If you thought that Aline Riscado would not shock fans this Thursday afternoon (19), you thought it was wrong. The celebrity released a photo as it came into the world and released a reflection.

“It’s not just about undressing… it’s about a delivery, connection, magic, truth… it’s about feeling strongly that I do and are part of a whole! We are UNITY, we are LOVE, we are LIGHT, we are TRUTH, we are alive NATURE !!!! We came from here and we will go… and yes, naked! ”, She wrote.

“That one of the things that we can understand in this period of quarantine is that this material body that we borrowed to take care of the best way in this life, IS NOT MORE THAN WHAT VIBRATES WITHIN IT !!!”, she continued.

“We are LOVE and this is our main vaccine !!! Go steady, at home, in PEACE !!! Everything will be fine, believe me !!! LOVE YOU!! #Namaste Gratitude for the sensitive look @neuronha ”, finished.