You can’t stop looking! Anna Nystrom and her Scandal Leggings!

On Instagram, they hallucinate

The tight wardrobe has been gaining ground more and more among the ‘influencers’ of Instagram. A resource that always provides a large number of visits and ‘likes’. The Swedish model Anna Nystrom knows very well what the topic is about, she is one of the specialists of this resource to continue adding followers. A daring style that together with its Nordic beauty has already given it many fruits in the form of fame Instagram is going to collapse!

It already has more than eight and a half million followers and it seems that it has not yet reached its ceiling. She has become one of the main fitness models worldwide thanks to sharing all her routines and diets on social networks. When she started in the gym, she decided to share it on Instagram, and that’s how she became famous. This same year she opened her YouTube channel, where she also tries to advise her followers and confesses something more about her private life, with challenges that all her fans participate in.

Anna has not settled for the influencer world to the point that she currently has her own company, she works as a personal trainer, sells her artistic creations and continues to work as a fitness model. A busy and versatile life in equal parts, showing that her ambition has no limits.

Since coming to Instagram in 2013, she has been the image of many famous brands during these years. A method that keeps repeating by uploading with her the sponsored products in her posts. ‘Kapten & Son’, ‘Belissas’ or ‘Daniel Wellington’ have been some of them, although for a few years she has focused on the gym clothing brand Workout Empire. It is clear that they stick for it and with good reason, thanks to all the dissemination of their publications. She is one of the best at her thing!