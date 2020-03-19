UNTITLED GOOSE GAME WINS THE GAME OF THE YEAR AWARD AT THE GAME DEVELOPERS CHOICE AWARDS 2020

Although the GDC 2020 has been canceled for the Coronavirus organization, it has nevertheless announced the winners of the Game Developers Choice Awards, an event that is held annually simultaneously with the San Francisco fair and that this year took place without a real ceremony.

The game title of the year goes to Untitled Goose Game, awards also for Remedy Control (Best Technology, Best Audio, Best Visual Art), Disco Elysium (Best Narrative and Best Debut) and Baba are You (Innovation Award), by following all the winners.

Game Developers Choice Awards 2020

Best Audio

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Best Debut

ZA / UM (Elysium Disc)

Best Design

Baba is You (Hempuli)

Best Mobile Game

What Golf? (Triband / The Label Limited)

Innovation Award

Baba is You (Hempuli)

Best Narrative

Elysium disc (ZA / UM)

Best Technology

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Best Visual Art

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Best VR / AR Game

Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB & Oculus Studios / Disney)

Audience Award

Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)

Game of the Year

Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)

Pioneer Award

Roberta Williams

Ambassador Award

Kate Edwards

Vader Immortal was awarded the best VR / AR game while Sky Children of the Light wins the Audience Award. Special prize (Pioneer Award) to Roberta Williams for the important contribution given to the world of electronic entertainment with his works. Finally, What the Golf? wins the award for the best mobile game of the year.