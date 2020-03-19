TEKKEN 7: NEW TRAILER AND RELEASE DATE FOR FAHKUMRAM

Fahkumram will join Tekken 7’s roster very soon, Bandai Namco has announced that the new fighter will arrive on March 24 along with an unpublished stage as part of Season Pass 3.

The official biography of Fahkumram allows us to get to know this character better: ” Struck by an illusion at the age of 12, Fahkumram became a champion of Muay Thai at the age of 18. Married and father of a daughter, his life to a certain he took a dramatic turn. Following an ambush he was taken prisoner by the military, his family taken hostage and given no other option than to obey the orders of his jailers and fight in clashes. a way out, he has slowly lost himself in a spiral of violence and anger. He now competes in the King of Iron Fist Tournament as the last hope of gaining freedom for himself and his family. “

Tekken 7 has sold over five million copies since launch, becoming one of the most acclaimed and best-selling fighting games of the past few years, Season Pass 3 adds a third season of content coming in the course of 2020, including new fighters, stages and game modes Additional.