RESIDENT EVIL RESISTANCE: DOWNLOAD AND OPENING TIMES OF THE OPEN BETA

Along with the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo, the Resident Evil REsistance Open Beta client also made its appearance, available for download at the moment only on the PlayStation Store, also arriving on Steam and Xbox Store.

In this open beta, you will be able to preview the new 1-on-4 online mode set in the Resident Evil universe, in which four survivors face a sinister Mastermind. In the role of the Mastermind, you will have to prevent survivors from escaping by any means necessary. Conversely, survivors will have to work together to thwart Mastermind’s threats and solve puzzles to escape the map before time runs out!

Resident Evil REsistance Beta Timetables

The Public Beta will begin on March 27 and end on April 3, the day the game is launched. Once the client is downloaded, you can log in according to the following time zones:

PDT: 27/3/2020 00:00 – 3/4/2020 00:00

UTC: 27/3/2020 07:00 – 3/4/2020 07:00

HKT: 27/3/2020 15:00 – 3/4/2020 15:00

JST: 27/3/2020 16:00 – 3/4/2020 16:00

You can download Open Beta of Resident Evil REsistance from the Italian PlayStation Store, we will update you as soon as the client is also available on the other platforms. The Open Beta will remain used by Capcom to collect valuable feedback on the game and to verify the stability of the online infrastructure in view of the official launch.