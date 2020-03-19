PS5: SWINGS FOR THE SONY STOCK ON THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE AFTER THE PRESENTATION

Yesterday Sony revealed the technical characteristics of PlayStation 5 with a pre-recorded video that revealed many details on the new console of the Japanese house. However, the reaction of the financial markets to the reveal was not initially positive.

The Sony Corporation stock on the New York Stock Exchange closes the day at 21:07 with a value of 54.79 dollars, numerous fluctuations, from the opening to 53.41 dollars it passes to the maximum peak of 58.10 dollars in the early afternoon up to the value $ 52.08 minimum shortly after submitting console specifications. In the early evening, the stock closed at $ 54.79, down from $ 55.20 on March 17th.

To be noted, however, as given the delicate international situation due to the global Coronavirus epidemic, the oscillations could also be due to other factors and not necessarily to the presentation of PlayStation 5. Many financial centers are currently closed (think for example of the Zurich Stock Exchange) precisely because of the Covid-19 emergency and it is therefore difficult to have a complete comparison of the trend on all international markets.

There are over 70,000 dislikes to the PS5 presentation video uploaded by Sony on the official YouTube channel PlayStation, the presentation by Mark Cerny was certainly very technical and not very smooth in some places, however, it must be remembered that this intervention was originally scheduled for the San GDC Francisco, a stage dedicated to professionals and not to the mass public.