POKEMON GO RAIDS SUSPENDED FOR CORONAVIRUS, BUT IN ITALY THEY STILL WORK

In recent days, Niantic Labs has suspended Pokemon GO Raids in most of the world to prevent players from leaving the house chasing Pokemon during this period of quarantine due to the international Coronavirus emergency. However, not everything seems to have gone the right way.

Apparently, in fact, many Italian players have reported the presence of Cobalion in Raid Level Five yesterday ( Wednesday 18 March ), this Legendary Pokemon has actually returned available in the past few hours but should be blocked in various countries such as Italy, Japan, and Korea.

We use the conditional because as mentioned Cobalion (and the Cobalion Shiny variant ) appeared to some Italian players and this is undoubtedly a problem as it could push some coaches to violate the quarantine, obviously, we strongly advise you against doing it and we invite you to stay at home following the directives issued by the Government.

Last week an Italian thirty-year-old was sued as being caught on the street without a valid reason, busy playing Pokemon GO during the Coronavirus. Niantic Labs has redesigned Pokemon GO to play from home, so there is no need to leave your home to hunt for Pokemon. The suspended events will return over the next few weeks, as soon as the delicate international situation resolves.