Pocah shares funny video about her quarantine: “Third day”

The brunette drew laughter from her followers

In the early hours of Wednesday (18), Pocah drew laughter from her Instagram followers.

The singer posted a super funny video about her time in quarantine due to the Coronavirus, where she appears cleaning her bookcase while watching a clip of singer Shawn Mendes, but ends up “hitting” the cleaning cloth on the singer’s face in one of the scenes in the video.

The publication had over 2 million views and shared comments from famous and anonymous.

“Doidaaaaa”, commented the singer Pabllo Vittar. “HAHAHAHA I’m loving this quarantine of yours”, commented a second. “Me at home while doing so much for the KKKKK corona ball,” joked a third.

