PLAYSTATION PLUS: TWO NEW FREE BONUSES AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH

Sony has updated the PlayStation Plus section with two new downloadable bonus content in March, it is not full games but special packages for SMITE and 3on3 FreeStyle.

The 3on3 FreeStyle package is free to download for the entire month of March and offers 4,999 coins, two gold card package tickets, a Buff Ball coin and XP Drink experience points. The bundle dedicated to SMITE is instead focused on the Ascending Mulan Warrior and includes the new character, the Nu Wa Empress skin, the Guan Yu Maestro Guan Fu costume, a booster for three days and a hundred gems.

It is not clear until the two packages can be downloaded, they will surely remain available at least throughout the month of March, in April Sony could publish additional bonuses. The free PS Plus games of March 2020 include Sonic Forces and Shadow of the Colossus for PlayStation 4, the new free PlayStation Plus games of April 2020 will be announced later this month.

What do you think of the two bonus packages offered by Sony? Will you download them? These are exclusive bundles and not available in any other way except with the subscription to the PlayStation Plus service.