PLAYSTATION 5: A CLARIFICATION FROM SONY ON PS4 BACKWARD COMPATIBILITY

Although the presentation of PlayStation 5 has clarified many aspects related to the technical specifications, there are still doubts about the backward compatibility of PS5 with the PlayStation 4 games, let’s try to clarify.

Initially, Mark Cerny spoke of compatibility ” with almost all the games in the PS4 catalog ” while later the situation became rather confusing when it was mentioned the compatibility at launch with the 100 most played and popular PS4 titles.

Here is a statement published on the pages of the Italian PlayStation Blog: “We are pleased to confirm that the backward compatibility functions are working properly. We have recently had a look at the top 100 PS4 titles by overall game time and we expect that almost all of them are playable on PS5 at launch. Over 4000 games have been released on PS4: we will continue to test and over time we will expand backward compatibility to more and more titles. “

No statement instead regarding the possible compatibility with PS1, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PSP / PS Vita games, hypotheses rumored in the past by some insiders but in fact never confirmed in any way by Sony. PS5 will be released during autumn 2020, in time for the Christmas season, release date and launch price have not been disclosed.