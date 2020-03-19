OCULUS ANNOUNCES NEWS FOR PISTOL WHIP, ECHO VR AND PHANTOM COVERT OPS

The Facebook Game Developers Showcase continues, an event dedicated to the news arriving on Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest. Recent announcements include updates for Cloudhead Games’ Pistol Whip and Ready at Dawn’s Echo VR.

The first announcement concerns B-Team for Oculus Quest, a rail shooter available from 26 March on Oculus Quest, the Room VR A Dark Matter escape room will also arrive on the same day while a few days later (31 March) it will be the turn of Lies Beneath for Oculus Quest, also available on Oculus Rift from April 14th. Ready at Dawn has announced Echo VR’s Closed Alpha to start on March 26, and it has finally been revealed that Phantom Covert Ops stealth game in Virtual Reality developed by nDreams will arrive on June 25.

The Oculus Facebook Game Developers Showcase will continue until March 19 inclusive , the latest announcement is scheduled for today (at 18:00 Italian time) but we do not know if it will concern a new game or technical content, we will find out later during the afternoon.

Facebook is working hard to improve the Oculus platform and offer all-new content, the Game Developers Showcase has served to give a first look at the upcoming news, further announcements are expected in the coming weeks.