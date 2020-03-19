OCTOPATH TRAVELER EXCEEDS 2 MILLION COPIES SOLD AND CELEBRATES WITH A BIG DISCOUNT

In 2018, Square Enix’s creative team brought an exclusive tribute to the era of 16-bit RPG games exclusively to Nintendo Switch on the Octopath Traveler.

Subsequently, the title also made its way into the PC user softest, with a port specifically dedicated to the platform. About a year and a half after the first landing on the gaming market, the GDR now reaches an important milestone. In fact, as you can verify at the bottom of this news, the production of the authors of Bravely Default has now exceeded 2 million copies sold worldwide.

To celebrate, Nintendo has chosen to promote an interesting initiative, making Octopath Traveler available at a reduced price. Players who purchase the role-playing game on Nintendo eShop will therefore be able to take advantage of a 50% discount. The promotion will remain available only for a limited period of time: already active, it will expire on Thursday 2 April.

In closing, we remind you that the leaders of Square Enix have already confirmed that a new Octopath Traveler is in development, with publication expected on Nintendo Switch. However, no more precise information or details are currently available on the project.