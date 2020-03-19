NEW PS4 DEMOS: TRIALS OF MANA AND DISASTER REPORT 4 SUMMER MEMORIES ARRIVE

In addition to the Resident Evil 3 Remake> demo, the European PlayStation Store now hosts two other demos of the same number of PS4 games.

These are specifically Trials of Mana and Disaster Report 4 Summer Memories, both coming out in April and now downloadable as a trial version.

Disaster Report 4 Summer Memories

A calm summer day turns into a catastrophe when a strong earthquake hits the city sowing chaos between buildings and in people’s lives. To survive, you will need to explore familiar places in unfavorable circumstances. The survivors you meet and the decisions you make will influence the course of your experience and determine the outcome of your trip in this time of crisis.

Trials of Mana

Download the free demo to discover the story at the beginning of the protagonist’s journey, meet your companions and face the powerful boss Fullmetal Hugger with them. Create your own group of three characters choosing from the six available characters and use them all in the frenetic battles of the game. Try different combinations in your party to find out how each of the six heroes’ story begins.

In the case of Trials of Mana, the save games of the demo can be transferred to the full game if you decide to buy it while this option does not seem to be foreseen for Disaster Report 4 Summer Memories