MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 WILL BE RELEASED ON PS5 IN 2021, WILL IT BE ANNOUNCED THIS SUMMER? RUMOR

A post with new alleged details on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5 appeared on Reddit, a title not yet announced but according to the leaker who wrote the message could be revealed very soon.

Specifically, there is talk of a launch scheduled for the Holiday Season 2021, probably in September exactly like the original Spider-Man for PS4, the announcement should arrive this summer even if precise timing has not been provided. The game should be a complete single player without any support for co-op or multiplayer, between the settings we talk about Queens and Brooklyn with winter settings, the story should take place approximately 5/6 months after the events narrated in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The leaker also reveals some characters that will appear in the game including Harry Osborn, Eddie Brock, Carnage and Mysterio, also Miles should be playable in some sections. There is also talk of new game mechanics related especially to the spider web. The reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 should take place in the coming months with numerous other information likely to arrive during the year, it is not clear at the moment if the game is being developed only for PlayStation 5 or if it will also be released on PS4 and PS4 PRO, even the very existence of the project is currently unconfirmed.