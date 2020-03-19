GUILTY GEAR STRIVE, CLOSED BETA: REGISTRATIONS OPEN, NEW TRAILER COMING SOON

After publishing the trailer for Guilty Gear: Strive and thus confirming the title of the new chapter of the series, the developers of Arc System Works are ready to offer a first taste of the fighting game.

The software house has in fact confirmed its intention to offer fans the opportunity to take part in a Closed Beta of Guilty Gear: Strive. Registration is already open and will remain so until April 5, at 06: 59 PDT, corresponding to 14:59 in the Italian time zone. Participants will be selected by drawing: the lucky ones will later receive a code to access the Closed Beta. To register, simply use the appropriate section on the game’s official website. The development team warns the public that the latter may be temporarily inaccessible, suggesting, if necessary, to try it later.

To celebrate the announcement, Ar System Games also offered a second communication, which anticipates the imminent publication of a new trailer for Guilty Gear: Strive. The latter is in fact ready to make his debut on YouTube, as you can check at the beginning of this news. the video will be viewable from 02:00 on Sunday 22 March.

In closing, remember that Arc System aims to renew the series with Guilty Gear: Strive.

(1/3) Closed Beta sign-ups for #GuiltyGearStrive have begun! For details, please check the official website! https://t.co/ZFz5XaFVS9 Sign-ups via this website will be decided by lottery, so there is no guarantee that you will receive a Beta code. pic.twitter.com/crDHDGkAsY — ArcSystemWorks (@ArcSystemWorksU) March 19, 2020