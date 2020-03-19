Geisy Arruda takes a strategic turn in a paradisiacal setting and detail draws attention

The muse put the corpão to the game and gave the talk

On Wednesday afternoon (18), Geisy Arruda gaped at her followers by posting a record on her Instagram.

In the click, the brunette emerged wearing a different swimsuit, putting the body to play and sporting her good shape. “Paraíso…”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

In less than two hours, the record shared by Geisy received more than 28,000 likes and collected praise from fans and friends.

“Araíso are you on the side”, commented a follower. “What a wonderful thing, I am delighted!” Wrote another. “Perfect !!!”, said another.