FORTNITE, WEEK 5: HOW TO VISIT THE SHIPWRECK BAY, THE YACHT AND THE FLOPPER POND

Among the many challenges of Week 5 of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 we also find one whose goal is to visit the following points of interest: Shipwreck Bay, Yacht and Flopper Pond.

Similar to the challenge he asks to visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack, and Crash Site without swimming in a single game, this mission wants the player to move to various areas of the map. Fortunately, in this case, there are no special requests and it is possible to visit each of the three places in different games.

Here are the points to visit:

Shipwreck Bay: is the small body of water located south of the snow-capped mountains that you find just below Corso Commercio

Yacht: you can’t go wrong, it’s the huge ship to the north-east of the map, the one on which you can face Agent Myoscolo as the boss and get the mythical heavy assault rifle

Flopper pond: it is nothing more than the pond located between Sweaty Sands, Holly Hedges, and Borgo Bislacco

If you are struggling to find one of the points involved in the challenge, you can always take a look at the map we have prepared for you, on which you will find precise indications on the places to reach to complete the mission and get a lot of Experience Points.

