FORTNITE: HOW TO VISIT CORAL COVE, STACK SHACK AND CRASH SITE WITHOUT SWIMMING

The challenges of Fortnite Week 5 Chapter 2 Season 2 have finally arrived and one of them asks the player to visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack, and Crash Site without swimming.

This is precisely the islands north of Sweaty Sands and the islet north-west of Siepi d’Agrifoglio. To successfully complete the mission it is necessary to move to all three islands during the same mission and without ever entering the water. There are three different methods of completing this challenge: using the facilities, boarding a speedboat or helicopter. The first method is perhaps the longest one to put into practice and consists of starting a game in the Team Brawl mode, which provides players with a lot of materials at the start of the match, landing on the first island and continuing to move on to the next two building long wooden, stone or metal bridges. The same holds true for the strategy that requires the use of a motorboat, which will thus avoid you giving yourself to the construction, risking falling into the water if some ally or opponent decides to ruin the game. Finally, the quickest method is the one involving the Cioppa helicopter, since with this aircraft it is extremely easy to move between the three islands without ever touching the water. On our pages, you can also find a practical guide on the position of the Cioppa helicopters in Fortnite, so as to find one immediately.

