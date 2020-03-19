FORTNITE: HOW TO GET 110 V-BUCK FOR FREE ON MARCH 19TH IN PIETRALEGNO AND VALLARGUTA

Even today there are new missions of Fortnite Save the World useful to accumulate at least 110 V-Bucks to spend than in the shop of the Royal Battle items.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Pietralegno

Retrieve Data, Industrial District (Recommended Home Base Level 15) – 25 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Survival Experience Points, Seasonal Gold, 50 Lunar Tickets

Vallarta

Retrieve Data, Outskirts (Recommended Home Base Level 58) – 35 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Re-Advantage, Seasonal Gold, 92 Moon Tickets

Today’s missions are not particularly complex and, unless you are far behind that you have not unlocked access to Vallarguta (the third of the four-game areas), you can complete them both with the help of matchmaking. If not, you can ask for the help of some friends and join them in a private lobby, so as to bypass the limitations imposed by the game and still participate in the mission. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Friends only”.

