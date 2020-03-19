Flávia Alessandra publishes photos of essay and draws the attention of followers

The celebrity impressed everyone with her good shape
Flávia Alessandra left her more than 9 million followers on Instagram gaping with a sequence of clicks shared on the social network this past Wednesday (18).
In the celebrity rehearsal, she emerged showing off great form at 45. A success on social networks, one of the muse’s publications exceeded 45 thousand likes and received much praise from followers.
Saiu!! A @revistajp tá linda ✨ E não podia ser diferente com essa equipe incrível. 💪🏼 O link tá nos stories. . Foto: @mauricionahas2 Styling: @rodrigopolack Beleza: @jaymevasconcellos Texto: @carolsganzerla Arte: @jeffleal13 Produção executiva: @anaemeyer Manicure: @rose_lunna Thanks: @stampacomunicacao
“Simply wonderful ❤️😘”, said a follower. “STUNNING !! 👏👏”, said another person. “As Fausto Silva would say ‘Ô LOCO, MEU’”, a third fan joked.