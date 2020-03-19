FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE RETURNS TO SHOW ITSELF IN A SERIES OF NEW JAPANESE COMMERCIALS

Square Enix, Japan has released two new Final Fantasy VII Remake TV spots, as well as three different live-action spots to promote the upcoming release of the game on the Japanese market.

The first spot is called “Battle” and is focused on a short battle while the second is focused on the plot (“Story) finally there are also three live-action advertisements with as many protagonists intent on sharing their memories on Final Fantasy VII and on series, waiting for the remake.

FF7 Remake is expected for April 10 exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO, yesterday Square Enix spoke of a possible postponement of Final Fantasy 7 due to the Coronavirus, the company is not sure of being able to distribute the copies physical to retailers all over the world in time for the launch due to the delicate international situation which sees not only slowdowns in the transport of goods not strictly necessary but also the closure of many stores in almost all countries of the world.

More details on the matter should be disclosed tomorrow (Friday 20 March), in any case, in the event the postponement will certainly concern only the physical copies while there will be no delays for the digital edition on sale on the PlayStation Store.