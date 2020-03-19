DEATH STRANDING, PHOTO MODE: KOJIMA PUBLISHES NEW IMAGES AND PROMISES NEWS!

As is well known, the PC version of Death Stranding will include some additional elements compared to the original edition for PlayStation 4. In addition to graphic improvements, the latter also includes the introduction of a Photo Mode.

The feature will allow players to creatively capture the most diverse travel memories of their crossing of the United States of America as Sam Porter Bridges / Norman Reedus. To illustrate the potential of the tool, during the month of March, Hideo Kojima published several dedicated insights on his social accounts, including videos dedicated to the Photo Mode of Death Stranding. And it is from the pages of his very active official Twitter account that new update on the topic arrives.

As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, the Game Director has indeed promised the imminent arrival of interesting news: ” Expect some good news on Photo Mode over the next week. “Kojima did not provide any further clues, but part of the community hypothesized a possible landing of the Photo Mode in the PS4 version of Death Stranding. In addition to the announcement, two suggestive shots dedicated to Sam Porter Bridges have been published. It has also been confirmed that the options related to Photo Mode can also be used within the Private Rooms available to the character.