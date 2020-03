Cleo releases photo sequence with stunning look and alert about coronavirus

The actress made her followers’ jaw drop

Cleo used her Instagram last Wednesday (18) to share a sequence of photos from a new trial and talk about the current coronavirus pandemic that the world is experiencing.

In the photos, the actress and singer appeared in a basic black look that left her good form in evidence and did not forget to make faces for the camera. “Keeping the bronze here in my isolation area. 🥰☀️ ”, she joked at the beginning of one of the subtitles.

“Now seriously, guys, if you have the privilege of staying home these days, please STAY. It is our duty to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. You don’t play with health, let alone public health. We have a duty to prevent the virus from spreading and reaching the most vulnerable people ”, she continued.

Check out the complete publications:

In the comments, the followers went crazy and spared no praise for the muse. “You are my beauty inspiration ❤”, said a fan. “Sensible Goddess 👊💥👏”, typed another follower. “What a woman,” said the third person.