CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL HAPPINESS DAY WITH ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS

Happiness is a fundamental purpose of humanity: thus states the resolution of the UN General Assembly which, in 2012, established the International Day of Happiness which will be celebrated tomorrow, March 20.

An important date, dedicated not only to a simple state of mind but also to a goal that every human being has in the course of his life. A date which, not surprisingly, coincides with the Spring Equinox, that time of year when the cold winter season ends to make way for trees in bloom, milder temperatures and longer days. A real awakening of nature that can be summed up in one word: happiness. Despite this, happiness in the world does not seem to be within everyone’s reach, just think that Italy has positioned itself only in 36th place in the latest ranking of the World Happiness Report. From tomorrow, however, anyone looking for their own happy little place in the world will have one more ally and will be able to leave for an adventure of peace and joy with the new Animal Crossing New Horizons for Nintendo Switch.

Everyone, at least once in their life, has dreamed of giving up everything and starting a new life on an island far from everything and everyone. In Animal Crossing New Horizons this dream becomes reality thanks to the special Desert Island Package of Nook Inc. Once on a desert island, players can roll up their sleeves to start a new life, making it, over time, exactly as they wish: whether it is decorating your home, creating new objects or customizing its appearance or sharing your experiences with friends. In this peaceful corner, they will be able to relax without worries, finding a welcoming virtual refuge for all the moments in which they will feel low or crushed by daily worries.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons marks the debut of the Animal Crossing series on the Nintendo Switch and introduces new features such as the creation of objects, new ways of decorating both the interior and the exterior, the exclusive Nook Phone and much more. As in the previous games in the series, players can undertake many different activities and meet new and old characters, while enjoying in peace the passing of the seasons on the island, which follow in all respects those of real life. To celebrate the release of Animal Crossing New Horizons, a Nintendo Switch bundle will also be available at launch which will include a special console edition along with a download code for the game. That players prepare passport and boarding pass: March 20 begins the journey to happiness with Animal Crossing New Horizons!