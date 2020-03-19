At 41, Sheila Mello impresses followers by displaying a healed body

The muse left nothing to the imagination of her fans

Sheila Mello shocked her followers on Wednesday night (18) on her Instagram.

The muse showed her good form by posing in front of the mirror and showing her followers her completely healed body at the age of 41. In the click, the blonde shows that she is maintaining her training routine at home.

“We already know the old saying“ there is no way to die ”! I’m going to ask my personal to train online and I’m going to share with you, who is excited to train at home with me? @robinhopersonal speeds up the process, which today is! ”, she wrote in the caption.

The publication received more than 60,000 likes and the followers spared no praise for the muse.

“What is this, my people? And here I am with a plate of pasta in my hand !!! ”, a follower joked. “It’s broken, huh,” he praised a second. “The right word to define you without fear of making mistakes would be: PERFECTION”, wrote a third.