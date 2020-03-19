ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS, THE FIRST UPDATE IS AVAILABLE: INTRODUCE A NINTENDO SWITCH!

There is exactly one day left before the game is released, but the Nintendo team has already made available the first update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, now available for download.

The update brings the game to its version 1.1.0 and introduces some important data. First of all, the installation of the patch prepares the new Animal Crossing for interactions with the Nook Link App, an application inside the Nintendo Switch Online App. This will be active starting tomorrow and will make several functions available, including the activation of voice chat and the ability to import content from Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

The update also prepares the game for the activation of the first of the future Animal Crossing: New Horizons free special events. Easter-themed, the latter will start in-game on April 1st and will continue until the following April 12th. Finally, a nice detail, downloading the update will introduce a small gift from the Kyoto House to the game: a virtual Nintendo Switch! Users in possession of the Animal Crossing version of the console will also receive the same model in New Horizons.