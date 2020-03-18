XBOX GAME PASS, FROM BORDERLANDS TO VAMPYR: FIVE GAMES SOON TO BE RELEASED FROM THE CATALOG

Users subscribing to the Xbox Game Pass service are now accustomed to the constantly evolving condition that characterizes the catalog of titles available.

With extreme frequency, new games land inside it, with others that abandon it in parallel. Important news involves this second category: five productions are preparing to leave the Xbox Game Pass. Specifically, we are talking about the following video games:

Vampyr : interesting vampire-themed action RPG developed by Dontnod;

Borderlands The Handsome Collection : collection dedicated to the over the top universe created by Gearbox Software;

LEGO Worlds : title dedicated to the famous Danish bricks, offers the possibility to give free rein to creativity with digital creations;

Operencia The Stolen Sun : first-person dungeon crawler, with strong RPG components;

The Golf Club 2 : sports simulator dedicated to golf lovers;

All the titles mentioned here will leave the virtual pages of the Xbox Game Pass catalog starting from the end of March: the subscriber players interesting to venture into them, therefore, have another two weeks to take advantage of them.

We take this opportunity to remind you that Xbox Game Pass recently welcomed two new games, with the entry into the Microsoft service of Pikuniki and State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition. The House of Redmond has also made available the new Xbox Game Pass Missions in March.