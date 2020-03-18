WILL GTA 6 ALSO BE RELEASED ON PS5 AND XBOX SERIES X IN 2021?

We continue to talk about GTA 6, the new Rockstar game has not yet been announced but according to many sources the release may not be too far away and indicatively set for 2021 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Investor Place reports it, according to a financial analysis Take-Two Interactive may suffer the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic during this and the next fiscal year, hence the need to offer products of sure commercial success such as Grand Theft Auto 6.

At the moment it is only speculation, however, Rockstar Games employees are currently working in Smart Working from home and this could cause slowdowns in support for GTA Online and Red Dead Online. We also recall that the announcement of the abandonment of co-founder Dan Houser caused a 12% drop in the stock market. For this reason, financial analysts are quite sure that Take-Two will try to launch GTA 6 by the end of 2021 on the new consoles and probably also on PC, PS4 and Xbox One so as not to give up a huge installed base.

According to some rumors, the announcement of GTA 6 would be scheduled for this week or at the latest by the end of March, but these are only unconfirmed speculation.