WARZONE WEDNESDAY IS COMING: KEEMSTAR’S NEW WEEKLY TOURNAMENT

We know the YouTube star KEEMSTAR for organizing a famous series of Fortnite tournaments at the beginning of its history, contributing, in fact, to the birth of the first export scene of Epic Games’ battle royale.

KEEMSTAR, then, entered into open controversy with the monopolistic policy of the American giant and definitively canceled the weekly appointments of Friday Fortnite.

Now the streamer has decided to return to action by organizing weekly Warzone tournaments, which will be held every Wednesday and will have a prize pool of $ 20,000, hosting some of the most famous content creators on social media.

” The greatest streamers, the greatest online entertainers, athletes, rappers from all over the world will play, ” said KEEMSTAR in the announcement video.

Although the format has not yet been revealed, it will likely follow previous Battle Royale-themed tournaments organized by the YouTuber.

Warzone is becoming increasingly popular among players and, rightly so, KEEMSTAR has decided to jump in it. Consider that in a single day, Warzone reached over six million downloads and, shortly thereafter, reached 15 million users.