TALES FROM THE BORDERLANDS REDUX COMING SOON? CHECK OUT A TRAILER LEAK!

Borderlands 3 has been available on Steam for a few days, after a period of game exclusivity on the Epic Games Store. Close to the release of the third chapter of the saga, however, there are already new developments coming up.

On the well-known forum pages, Reddit has indeed made its appearance an interesting post, which seems to herald a new ad coming from Gearbox Software. A user who is now deleted from the platform has in fact used the virtual meeting space to publish two short video sequences. As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, the latter shows a decidedly intriguing content.

In fact, they form an alleged announcement trailer for Tales of Borderlands Redux, a new revival of the work born from a collaboration between Gearbox and Telltale Games. Set in the Pandora narrative universe, the project was characterized by an episodic publication and a gameplay style largely attributable to the standards put in place by Telltale in The Wolf Among Us or the games dedicated to the Game of Thrones franchises and The Walking Dead. According to what reported in the video leak, the publication of Tales of Borderlands Redux would be expected during 2020.

Obviously, at the moment it is an unconfirmed rumor: pending any updates, we remind you that the Borderlands 3 Golden Weapons Package is free on PC for a few days.