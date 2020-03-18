She confesses that she needs help. The great crisis of Camila Cabello!

The singer suffers ‘locked up’ at home
The chaos that COVID-19 is causing around the world is greatly affecting society. The prevention and safety measures are very clear and the same for everyone. That does not mean that they cause more suffering to some people than to others. Staying confined at home all day can be an activity that goes against the problems or diseases suffered by some, including Camila Cabello.
The singer has confessed that she suffers anxiety attacks and that not being able to leave the house is being very hard for her. She has resorted to relaxation techniques such as meditation but has ensured that she will not be able to last long in these circumstances. Although she has recognized that it is a practice that has helped her a lot in the last months to overcome her ghosts, and significantly improve her well-being. She has the support of all her fans!
View this post on Instagram
meditation has changed my life in the last few months. I didn’t share this with you guys at the time because honestly I was just trying to be okay, but I was experiencing severe anxiety. it was meditation- it was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it’s making me a better human. not only does it help in times like this with stress and anxiety, meditation is the practice of strengthening habits like empathy, love, and compassion- making you feel more connected to not only everybody around you , but living beings in general like animals, plants, and the earth, which is a living being, itself. In times like these, especially as young people, even if we are healthy, it’s important to practice compassion and help others that could be suffering. We are in this together, let’s not be indifferent to others risk. it’s our responsibility to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe. Empathy to others’ reality and solidarity could make the difference in hard moments like this. We can’t think that we will be unaffected because we feel young and healthy. we have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, and we don’t want to be a part of the problem when we could be part of the solution. So I’d like you to take 10 minutes of your day today to either look up loving kindness meditation on Calm or YouTube. Or just follow these instructions: close your eyes and sit with your spine upright and feel gravity grounding your body to the earth’s surface and supporting you. Take three deep breaths and then begin to just notice the natural flow of your breath. Being aware of breathing in, breathing out. Following every inhale and exhale with your attention. Once your mind has stilled. Picture every human in the world right now, elders, people that have respiratory problems and are vulnerable, picture the people that are vulnerable, picture their families, and say “May you be healthy. May you be safe. May you be free from illness. May you be well.” Repeat until you really feel it in your heart ❤️- love you guys, please stay safe !
Camila has wanted to send a message of support to all those who find themselves confined in their homes. Trying to make her followers aware that it is time to use empathy and common sense, affirming that the most important thing right now is to help each other as much as possible. Cabello has offered to try to make this time more enjoyable through her Instagram account, where she will share much more content for her followers.
His professional projects have not yet seen the light in this 2020 and according to the patio, the most normal thing is that it be postponed until normality recovers. So far she is not overly concerned with her professional life, she is focused on meditation and coping with the anxiety to win in what may be the most important battle of her life. Camila Cabello will come back and make her stronger than ever!