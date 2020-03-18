She confesses that she needs help. The great crisis of Camila Cabello!

The singer suffers ‘locked up’ at home

The chaos that COVID-19 is causing around the world is greatly affecting society. The prevention and safety measures are very clear and the same for everyone. That does not mean that they cause more suffering to some people than to others. Staying confined at home all day can be an activity that goes against the problems or diseases suffered by some, including Camila Cabello.

The singer has confessed that she suffers anxiety attacks and that not being able to leave the house is being very hard for her. She has resorted to relaxation techniques such as meditation but has ensured that she will not be able to last long in these circumstances. Although she has recognized that it is a practice that has helped her a lot in the last months to overcome her ghosts, and significantly improve her well-being. She has the support of all her fans!

Camila has wanted to send a message of support to all those who find themselves confined in their homes. Trying to make her followers aware that it is time to use empathy and common sense, affirming that the most important thing right now is to help each other as much as possible. Cabello has offered to try to make this time more enjoyable through her Instagram account, where she will share much more content for her followers.

His professional projects have not yet seen the light in this 2020 and according to the patio, the most normal thing is that it be postponed until normality recovers. So far she is not overly concerned with her professional life, she is focused on meditation and coping with the anxiety to win in what may be the most important battle of her life. Camila Cabello will come back and make her stronger than ever!