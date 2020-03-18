Sabrina Sato poses with her sister in a paradisiacal setting and charms followers: “Always together”

Family beauty left followers drooling

Sabrina Sato spoke on social media on Monday night (16) with her Instagram post.

The presenter posed beside her sister, Karina Sato, on a paradisiacal beach and showed that natural beauty is really a family matter. The two dared with neon orange outfits and bet on the card, leaving a good shape in evidence.

The publication received more than 320,000 likes and followers praised the family.

“Inspiring!” Commented a follower. “I love this duo”, he praised a second. “ Karina looks like Larissa Manoela!”, Joked a third.