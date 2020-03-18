RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE: THE NEW STORY TRAILER RACCOON CITY INCIDENT REPORT HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

Capcom has released a new five-minute Resident Evil 3 Remake story trailer, entitled Raccoon City Incident Report, the video tells the story of the series up to the events narrated in RE3 Remake.

The trailer features spoilers on the plot and the main events of Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2 if you do not want any kind of advances we invite you not to watch the video that you find at the beginning of the news.

The demo of Resident Evil 3 Remake will be released on March 19 at 05:00 in the morning on Xbox One and will then arrive in the afternoon (at 18:00, Italian time) also on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. Those who complete the trial version will unlock an exclusive unpublished trailer, also the Resident Evil REsistance Open Beta has been announced, scheduled from March 27 to April 3, the game’s release date.

In this regard, we point out that the physical edition of RE3 Remake could delay for Coronavirus, the ongoing emergency seems to have prompted the Italian distributor to postpone the distribution of the retail version, at the moment, however, nothing has been officially confirmed and therefore the launch of Resident Evil 3 Remake is scheduled for April 3 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.