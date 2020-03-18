PS5, NO DELAYS FOR CORONAVIRUS: CONFIRMATION FROM A SONY PR ARRIVES

The spread of the coronavirus / COVID-19, the resulting competitive rules approved by a large number of States and the precautionary closure of many production activities had recently lengthened shadow over the possible postponement of the launch of Xbox SS5 and X Series.

Now, however, doubts have been silenced by official statements from both Microsoft and Sony. During the day of Tuesday, March 18, the House of Redmond has, in fact, reiterated that Xbox Series X will be released by Christmas and that no delay is expected in the distribution of the console. In parallel, an interesting update also arrives from the Japanese company, which confirms the arrival of PlayStation 5 at the end of 2020.

The confirmation came through a note sent to the well-known Dutch portal Let’s Go Digital by BAAS. The latter, based in Amsterdam, represents the Sony Interactive Entertainment Benelux Public Relations agency. The statement reads as follows: ” Currently, Coronavirus has not yet delayed the launch of PlayStation 5. ” The words, therefore, confirm that, at the moment, there is no change of plans on the horizon in Sony.