POKEMON GO: CANCELED THE RAID TIME EVENT WITH COBALION SHINY, THE FAULT OF THE CORONAVIRUS?

Niantic Labs has announced that the Pokemon GO Hour of Raids weekly event has been canceled, the reasons have not been disclosed and we do not know if the measure is valid only for this week or will be extended to the near future.

The coronavirus may be one of the reasons for the cancellation of the event, it should be remembered that Niantic Labs has repeatedly urged the coaches not to go out and why some mechanical redesigned to allow you to play Pokemon GO home without having to leave own home. It also appears that part of the team is working in Smart Working and this could have an impact on activities and future updates.

Yesterday was the news of a thirty- one year old Italian arrested for Pokemon GO, the boy, residing in the province of Como, left the house in full emergency Coronavirus to go hunting for Pokemon and was immediately stopped and arrested by the local police for having moved without a valid reason.

Niantic has also extended the Pokemon GO bonuses beyond March 19 to cheer the quarantine to all the coaches, further developments on the future contents of the game are expected for the next few weeks, we will see how the situation will evolve with the imminent arrival of spring.