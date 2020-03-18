PLAYSTATION STORE OFFERS: MARCH DISCOUNTS ON THE BEST PS4 GAMES

Sony launches the new Mega March initiative, with discounts of up to 65% on a wide selection of the best games for PlayStation 4. The promotion is valid from today until 23:59 (Italian time) on March 31st.

Among the games involved in the Mega March offer are Battlefield V Year 2, Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World Iceborne, The Sims 4, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Bloodborne, Uncharted The Lost Legacy, Batman Arkham Knight, XCOM 2, LEGO City Undercover and RAGE 2, to name a few.

Discounts PS4

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition

Alekhine’s Gun

American Fugitive

Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-On

AO Tennis 2

Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Banner Saga Trilogy

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition

Beast Quest

Big Fish Lure Pack

bloodborne

Bloodborne The Old Hunters

Bloodstained: Iga’s Back Pack

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Citadel: Forged with Fire

Decay of Logos

Far Cry 4 Season pass

FAR CRY 4 Valley of the Yetis

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry 5

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe

FSW + Quad Lake Pass

Generation Zero

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass

Giant Carp Pack

Gigantica Road Lake

Goat MMO Simulator

Goat Simulator DLC Bundle

Goat Simulator: GoatZ

Goat Simulator: Payday

Goat Simulator: Waste of Space

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X

Hellfront: Honeymoon

Hitman Go

Hostile Takeover

Human: Fall Flat

indivisible

Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Long Island Rail Road

Lough Kerr

Mafia III Season Pass

Main Spessart Bahn

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

MHW DLC Collection

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Monster Energy Supercross 3 Season Pass

Monster Energy Supercross 3 Special Edition

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe

Mortal Kombat XL

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

MX vs ATV All Out

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore

Northern Trans-Pennine

Oceanhorn Monster of Uncharted Seas

Overcooked! 2

Paradise Lost

Peggle 2

Railway Empire Crossing the Andes

Railway Empire Great Britain & Ireland

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 2 All In-Game Rewards Unlock

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk

Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War

Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD

Super Street: The game

Tackle Box Equipment Pack

Talon Fishery

Tees Valley Line

The Blackout Club

The Sims 4

The Surge

The Surge 2 Premium Edition

Tropico 6 Llama of Wall Street

Watch_Dogs 2 Human Conditions

Watch_Dogs Bad Blood

Watch_Dogs Season Pass

West Somerset Railway

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus

XCOM 2

The complete list with its updated prices and any additional PlayStation Plus discounts is available on the Italian PlayStation Store. Have you already decided what to buy? We remind you that you have time until the end of the month for your purchases, so there is plenty of time to top up your PSN wallet and stock up on new games at a discounted price.