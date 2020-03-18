PLAY POKEMON CANCELS ALL THE EVENTS SCHEDULED UNTIL MAY

Play Pokémon officially cancels all events until May 14th due to the persistent coronavirus-related health emergency. The organizers said they will continue to work with local event organizers and WHO to monitor the situation.

Play Pokémon, as you know, has already had to cancel the 2020 European regional (and not only) earlier this month and now the precautionary measure has been extended all over the world.

The cancellations of the regional and international Pokémon championships will obviously also have a significant (indeed, even heavier) impact on local events.

Play Pokémon advised independent event organizers to consider the health and safety of their community and participants.

During this period, Pokémon players will not be eligible to receive championship points valid for an invitation to the world championships and there is no indication of any plans to reschedule these events.

Assuming that the events actually resume in late May, players will be able to participate in future tournaments with the same number of championship points as the format.

However, players may be forced to travel very far to compensate for cancellations. These cancellations will have a decisive impact on this year’s world championships.

It is also very likely that future events will be canceled if the situation does not improve. In short, even Play Pokemon, like everyone else, will navigate on sight to take the appropriate measures from time to time.