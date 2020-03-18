NIOH 2 LEADS THE JAPANESE SALES RANKING FOR THE PAST WEEK

Despite the not very happy period for gamers (and not only) from all over the world, but the debut of Nioh 2 in Japanese territory was also a success and to prove it there is the latest sales ranking, which covers the week from 9 as of March 15, 2020.

Here is the software ranking:

[PS4] Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo, 12/03/20) – 91.892

[Nintendo Switch] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Nintendo, 03/06/20) – 46.391 (184.939)

[Nintendo Switch] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 18.567 (3.509.920)

[Nintendo Switch] My Hero One’s Justice 2 (Bandai Namco, 03/12/20) – 16,997

[Nintendo Switch] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,787 (1,309,815)

[Nintendo Switch] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,272 (2,817,258)

[Nintendo Switch] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,898 (3,602,272)

[Nintendo Switch] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 8,773 (723,803)

[Nintendo Switch] Winning Post 9 2020 (Koei Tecmo, 12/3/20) – 8,045

[Nintendo Switch] Splatoon 2 (includes bundled version) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 6,827 (3,341,950)

Here is the hardware ranking:

Switch Lite – 45.473 (1.155.699)

Switch – 11,801 (10,892,947)

PlayStation 4 – 10,516 (7,436,345)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 4,409 (1,455,771)

New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 1,265 (1,702,414)

New 3DS LL – 97 (5,886,664)

Xbox One X – 31 (19,059)

Xbox One S – 27 (92,968)

As you can therefore see, in its second week of stay on the market Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX has not been able to defend the first position, snatched from Nioh 2 with its almost 92,000 copies sold, the only PlayStation 4 title in the ranking.

