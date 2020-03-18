Luísa Sonza impresses followers with a lot of dance in a new video

The singer left everyone simply gaping

Luísa Sonza cheered up her fans with a preview of her new clip published on her Instagram last Tuesday night (17).

In the video, she appears dancing a lot and exhibiting great shape on a pole dance. “At 00:00 the music is released on all platforms and tomorrow at 11:00 the complete clip on my channel. 😈😈😈 #BRABA ”, the singer announced in the caption. Watch:

In the comments, Luísa’s followers went crazy and spared no praise. “Heart stopped,” said one. “I have no words,” said another person. “To BRABA 😍”, typed the third follower.